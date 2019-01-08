EAST PEORIA - Students are constantly bombarded with negative approaches to making the right choices, “Don’t do drugs. Don’t be a bully. Don’t mess up like I did.” They are often told what not to do, but rarely told what to do.

Keynote speaker, Jim Love, is 27 years old and was born and raised in the south side of Chicago. Jim attended Marquette University, graduated in 2013 with degrees in Corporate Communications and Marketing, and currently resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After years of exploring leadership development, Jim has decided to follow a calling and spread his message of authenticity and positivity. Bad jokes and dance moves aside, Jim has a passion for leadership development and working with high school and college students. As a lifelong stutterer, he understands what it takes to overcome obstacles and adversity and will motivate the crowd to take on their own obstacles in a real way. His message focuses on authentic leadership, self-love, gratitude and mental health. Some say he “brings the party.”

The 30th annual Teen Conference will take place at Illinois Central College on Jan. 10, 2019. Jim’s keynote presentation will be in the Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m. and noon.

Participants are Tazewell County high and junior high students chosen by school personnel. Each student takes part in the keynote presentation and workshops on topics relating to youth. Approximately 150 participants will be at the High School conference and the Junior High School Conference will host 400 participants.

The Tazewell Teens Unlimited Teen Conference is sponsored by Tazewell County Health Department, Tazewell County Youth Board, Tazewell Teen Initiative, & Tazewell County Schools.

For additional information, please contact Sara Sparkman at (309) 929-0264