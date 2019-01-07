SPRINGFIELD — Miss Kelsey Urish will represent Tazewell County in the “Miss Illinois County Fair Pageant 2019.” The pageant will be held Thursday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.

The competition begins Thursday morning with check-in and from then on, the young ladies face days of activity. The pageant crew will coach the girls on stage presentation, guide them through the interview and photo sessions, and school them so they can do their best to impress the five judges who will select a new Queen. Friday is occupied with personal interviews with the judges and more rehearsals. Saturday features the semi-final judging in evening gown, communication skills, and beauty of face and physical conditioning. Half of the girls will compete in the afternoon and the other half in the evening. Kelsey’s competition will be Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. There is a charge to view the competition and friends and relatives are welcome to attend.

Sunday evening, Jan. 20, the 15 finalists will be announced at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs banquet. The finalists will dine together and return to the stage to compete again. The winner receives numerous gifts including scholarships, bonds, and gift certificates. She will also be the official hostess for the Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Fair.

Kelsey, the reigning Tazewell County Fair Queen is the 19-year-old daughter of Todd and Angie Urish of rural Green Valley. She is a graduate of Midwest Central High School and is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa. She is pursuing a degree in medicine with plans to be an orthopedic surgeon. Kelsey was the 2018 valedictorian at Midwest Central High School where she was active in volleyball, student council, and FFA. She earned her state degree in FFA, was president of the National Honor Society, and received the DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award.

Area 4-H clubs, Extension Units, and friends desiring to send good luck wishes may address them to: Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant; Kelsey Urish, Miss Tazewell County; Crowne Plaza; 3000 South Dirksen Parkway; Springfield, IL 62703.