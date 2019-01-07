The fundamental purpose of the Washington Park District’s Pass, Dribble and Shoot Camp is to teach basketball fundamentals to boys and girls ages 7-9.

“We don’t play 1-on-1, 2-on-2 or 4-on-4 games,” said camp instructor Bob Facker. “And all the kids are kept active.”

The camp is held three times a year in the gym at the park district’s office at 105 S. Spruce St.

The next camp is from 3:45 to 5 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays from Jan. 15 through Feb. 5. Other camps are held during the fall and summer, with the summer camp on four straight days.

“The park district gym is perfect for the camp because there are six baskets, and they can be moved up or down,” Facker said. “I usually go with 8-foot rims. I never use the (normal) 10-foot rims.”

Each camp has a minimum of 10 and maximum of 22 campers, but one or two extra campers sometimes are permitted to participate.

Facker has been running the camp for about 15 years. He was an assistant coach for the Washington Community High School boys and girls basketball teams and a teacher at the school for 30 years until he retired in 2005.

“I’ve had a lot of campers, boys and girls, who have gone on to play basketball for Washington high school. That’s been neat to see,” he said.

Call the park district office at 444-9413 to sign up for the next camp.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.