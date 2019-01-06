SPRINGFIELD — A man pulled from a submerged vehicle in Lake Springfield on Saturday morning has been identified as a Springfield man who was reported missing nearly two months ago.



The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as those of Doug Cortelyou, 37, of Springfield, who had been missing since Nov. 18.



Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards said that no signs of foul play or injuries were found during an exam Sunday morning and that lab tests are pending.



A Chevrolet Silverado truck was first detected around 7:45 a.m. near the Spaulding Dam boat launch by a fisherman’s sonar device and was confirmed by divers from the Springfield Fire Department and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad.



The Missing Person Awareness Network, a volunteer group that searches for missing people, had reported that Cortelyou was last seen leaving his grandmother’s house in Springfield.





