Create a card

A watercolor card making session will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave.

Tween craft time

Tweens in grades 4-6 are invited to learn paper crafting with the Cricut machine at 1 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Space is limited. To register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Chinese tile game

A free program, "Let's Play Mah Jongg," will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap. Attendees will learn and play this ancient Chinese tile-based game. If you have a mahjong set, bring it along.

Coding unplugged

Children ages 5-12 can learn about coding concepts by making binary message necklaces and bracelets at 4 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave.

Learn lettering basics

Chelsie Tamms from Lettering Works will present a program on lettering basics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. A fee of $5 for each attendee will be required for supplies. Space is limited. To register, call 497-2150.

Global cooking potluck

The Cooking Around the World Heritage Potluck will be held at 6 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. Attendees are invited to bring a dish to share (a family favorite or something from their place of heritage) and a copy of the recipe. For more information, visit www.chillipld.org.

