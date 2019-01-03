The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to confirm John Milhiser as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Milhiser has been serving in the role after being nominated by President Donald Trump, and then being named top prosecutor by federal judges within the 46-county district last fall.

In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin of Springfield and Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates said they were pleased with the Senate action. Milhiser is a former Sangamon County state’s attorney elected as a Republican, while the senators are Democrats.

“Mr. Milhiser has served the people of Sangamon County as state’s attorney for nearly eight years and he has stepped up to serve as U.S. attorney on an acting basis,” the senators said. “We expect him to continue to be a diligent, thoughtful and principled U.S. attorney. We look forward to working with him in this role.”

GOP U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Darin LaHood of Peoria also lauded the Senate action.

“His reputation for integrity and fairness will serve him and the citizens of the central district well,” LaHood said.

“I look forward to having his leadership in the Central District,” Davis said.