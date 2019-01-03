In addition to being inaugurated for a new term in Congress on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos will also spend the next two years heading the House Democrats' campaign arm.

She'll be charged with helping her party keep, or expand, its majority in the 2020 presidential election year, meaning plenty of fundraising, travel and candidate recruitment work.

But, she pledged, running the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee won't interfere with representing her district.

"My first job is to make sure I represent the 711,000 people in the 17th Congressional District of Illinois. That's job No. 1," she said in a phone interview from Capitol Hill on Thursday morning.

She stressed she believed "it's the people back home who are my bosses," and promised she would continue to hold events throughout the district.

During her tenure in the House, she has also made a point to ensure that when she introduces legislation, she reaches across the aisle and secures a Republican co-sponsor for it.

Asked if her new role lining up challengers for some of those same Republicans might affect her legislative effectiveness, she said that the three priorities Democrats plan to focus on in their first months in control of the House — reducing health care and prescription drug costs, passing an infrastructure package and an ethics reform package — "are very, very important for people back home."

Bustos also said that preserving a Democratic majority "means being able to get more results for people back home."