A Peoria man is no longer in custody following a Tuesday morning DUI incident where he hit a telephone pole and some Pekin cemetery headstones.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Angelito S. Tierro, 49, was driving down the 1900 block of Eighth Street in Pekin when he hit a telephone pole on the east side of the street before driving into and damaging Lakeside Cemetery headstones on the west side of the road. According to a Pekin Police Department arrest bulletin, authorities found Tierro’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Police charged and arrested Tierro for driving under the influence.

Billie Ingles, Pekin Police public information officer, said no one was hurt in the incident, but she did not know Wednesday afternoon how many headstones were damaged or damage estimates. When the police report was filed, cemetery officials were still working on contacting family members connected with the damaged headstones, said Ingles.

A Lakeside official could not be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.