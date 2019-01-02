Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The first full workday of the new year is beginning with a bang. From highway collisions and accidents, unfortunately.

As of 5:45 a.m., the Murray Baker Bridge was reopened in both directions. It had been closed for about an hour because of ice and wrecks.

The bridge carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River. This Illinois Department of Transportation website provides live-cam views of the bridge and other sites around town.

A traffic collision alert also has been issued for Peoria County. In vehicle crashes that produce no injuries, drivers should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office ASAP.

The temperature in Peoria as of the bridge's reopening was 27 degrees. A high of 34 is expected.

It won't be long, then, before the ice melts. But in the interim, drive carefully.

Thus, this is the only song that comes to mind right now. Too icy out to fiddle with the radio.