MORTON - The Morton High School boys’ basketball team and Coach Matt Franks are hosting the 7th annual Gameball Run event to raise money and awareness for Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Each school in District 709 has selected a Miracle Family to represent the services provided by Children’s Hospital and the impact it has on Morton families. To financially support Gameball Run, donate online at www.MortonGameballRun.org. Each school is hosting events, with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

The Miracle Family representing Grundy Elementary School is Zaira Bruesch and her family – Tim Runkle, Jana and Zaira Bruesch. This is their story.

Zaira’s story began a few weeks before she was born. Her mom, Jana was admitted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and placed on bed rest so that Zaira’s vital organs could further develop. Jana also received two injections to help Zaira’s lungs develop so she could breathe on her own. “After 10 days of bed rest and almost seven weeks early, Zaira was born,” said Jana Bruesch, mom of Zaira. “She was beautiful, appeared healthy, weighed 5.5 pounds and she was perfect.”

After Zaira was born, she was immediately taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois. It seemed like she was going to NICU for observation, but three days after Zaira was born, everything changed. Due to Zaira’s premature birth, she had not developed the ability to suck. She had to be fed through a nasal tube until she was able to learn. However, Zaira was unable to ingest the formula through the nasal tube for three days. Zaira was assessed, testing was performed, and it was determined Zaira was very sick.

“Zaira had e coli and it had eaten a hole in her small intestine,” said Jana. “All the digestion that occurs in the small intestine was seeping out into her abdominal cavity. Zaira’s condition was very dangerous and the doctors were not sure if the baby would survive the night.”

Zaira was scheduled for her first surgery the next afternoon. However, overnight her illness worsened. The next morning, Debbie, the nurse in the NICU, called the surgeon and had the surgery moved up to that morning. Zaira successfully underwent her first surgery. Most of “Zaira’s abdomen appeared bruised, but this was actually her small intestine dying,” said Jana. “It had become visible from the outside.”

Dr. Venguta performed Zaira’s first two surgeries. Both surgeries were to remove the dying portions of Zaira’s small intestine, which turned out to be a lot. The small intestine is important because it absorbs most of the vitamins and nutrients needed for growth and survival. “Around 2/3 of Zaira’s small intestine had to be removed,” said Jana. Everyone is born with around 10 feet of small intestine. Zaira has around 3 feet of intestine for absorption as opposed to 10 feet; which is why she was diagnosed with ‘Short Gut Syndrome.’

Zaira had another surgery for a central line placement. This was how she received most of the total parenteral nutrition (TPN) or vitamins and nutrients she needed to survive for the next year. If Zaira had a bowel movement quickly after eating, this was considered dumping and she would get less formula the next feeding. Zaira had to have three successful feedings at one quantity without dumping before she would be allowed to advance to the next feeding quantity. Every three successful feedings, Zaira’s feeding portions were increased by 3 millimeters. Zaira began her feedings at 3 milliliters.

Dr. Khaled, a gastroenterologist, became an instrumental part of Zaira’s survival as he monitored her feeding schedule and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) protocol. Dr. Khaled placed Zaira on a feeding schedule of every 3-4 hours with the theory that Zaira would never grow more intestine, but that she could possibly grow more villi. Villi are the finger like projections within the small intestine which are key in nutrients absorption. Jana added, “Zaira remained on a feeding schedule eating every 3-4 hours, 24 hours a day until she was around 5 and a half.”

After going through multiple surgeries and being very limited in her ability to eat, Zaira had yet another setback. She had developed a heart abnormality which required monitoring, medication and follow up care with a heart specialist. “It was just one more thing,” Jana said. “Anyone who has had a child in the NICU knows how difficult it is dealing with the daily uncertainty, the setbacks and the fear. Because of the amazing care Zaira received while at the Children’s hospital of Illinois, she was allowed to go home after only 8 weeks. Yes 8 weeks seems like a long time to not have your baby home with you, but considering how much occurred in those 8 weeks; it’s was a miracle she came home so quickly.”

“What we went through as a family was incredibly difficult and uncertain, but I know I am blessed to live in a place where we had and have access to the best pediatric care, physicians, surgeons, nurses, and medical staff compared to anywhere near and far,” said Jana. “I can’t begin to thank everyone enough. I am certain the reason Zaira is here today, 11 years later, is because of the care she received through the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.”