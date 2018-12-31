Monday

Dec 31, 2018 at 11:42 AM Dec 31, 2018 at 11:45 AM


 

MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

William Haines, 49; Holly Samples, 49; both Minier.

Michael Hucal, 47; Heather Rys, 47; both Deer Creek.

Austin Stimeling, 24; Kyra Wilson, 19; both East Peoria.

 

Woodford County

Tyler Bishel, 23, Metamora; Katlyn Pitts, 21, East Peoria.

Chad Doty, 44; Marie Marcotte, 46; both Germantown.

Randy Goff, 55; Teresa Oltmanns, 51; both Lincoln.

Derek Hobbick, 20; Lindsey Hodges, 20; both Chandler, Ariz.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Rice, Kimberly and Anthony.

West, James and Joyce.