I would like to thank the people who stopped to help when my dog was attacked and killed on East Corrington on Nov. 16, especially the gentleman who called animal control and helped fend off the attacking dog, which saved my other dog's life. Thanks also to the couple who expressed concern and to Justin from animal control.

With heartfelt gratitude,

S.A.

Peoria

