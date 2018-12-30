Total for the day: $975



Thankful for good health. Karen Kaiser. $20.

In memory of my wife, Nancy Jo Fleming, a beautiful woman with a beautiful spirit. J.W. Fleming. $50.

In memory of my brother, Alan, who was loved by many. Terry and Rita. $100.

In Jesus' name. Princeville, Ill. $100.

Richard and Phyllis Sutton. $25.

In loving memory of our dearest friend, Alice Kelly. Miss you terribly. Marty and Richard Unes. $100.

Anonymous. $250.

Jerry and Jackie Hauter, Morton. $150.

Edith Brereton. $10.

In memory of those murdered at the Pittsburgh Synagogue. Naomi and Ralph Fishman. $100.

It's been a difficult year, but I know I am blessed. Here's to a better 2019. $20.

In memory of sweet neighbors, Beulah and Patricia. Anonymous. $50.

Total to date: $138,988.25