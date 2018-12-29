EAST PEORIA — National Rifle Association president Oliver North will headline the annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser for Tazewell County Republicans.

The retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, author and political commentator has headed the NRA since earlier this year.

He's a longtime hero of the conservative movement, dating to his days as a National Security Council staffer during Iran-Contra.

According to material sent out by the Tazewell GOP, tickets for the April 12, 2019, event at the Par-A-Dice Hotel begin at $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. Registration costs increase to $125 per person and $1,250 for a table of 10 if purchased after Jan. 31, 2019.

Access to a pre-dinner VIP event costs an additional $150.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tazewellgop.org/lincoln_day_dinner or via check mailed to the Tazewell GOP, 1000 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.