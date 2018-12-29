SPRINGFIELD — Children 2 years of age and younger will have to ride in rear-facing car seats when a new Illinois law takes effect Tuesday.

The state’s Child Passenger Protection Act, signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner on Aug. 3, mandates a $75 fine for first-time violators, with the fine going up to $200 for the second violation.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said he supported the new law, adding it will take some getting used to for all sides and may not result in a citation immediately.

“Any law that makes a child safer during a crash is a good law,” said Campbell. “We know this is new for everyone, so it will be a learning curve.

“Deputies have discretion whether or not to issue a citation in most circumstances.”

Agencies like the Itasca, Ill.-based American Academy of Pediatrics have long stated that rear-facing is the safest position for children to ride. Earlier this year, the AAP changed its stance, recommending that children remain in rear-facing seats as long as possible “until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat.” A prior recommendation by the AAP recommended keeping children rear-facing until age 2.

Children who weigh at least 40 pounds or are 40 inches tall are exempt from the new state law.

“There will be lives saved because of this legislation,” said Doug Carlson, chairman of the department of pediatrics and a professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

While the law affects children up to age 2, Carlson said parents “should consider keeping them in (car seats) longer as long as they can fit.”

Head and neck injuries, and to some extent chest and abdomen injuries, are lessened when children are in rear-facing seats, he added. That’s because those parts of the body are supported by the hard shell of the car seat, allowing it to absorb most of the force.

“I do think it’s a great thing,” said Ashish John, a pediatrician at Memorial Physician Services-Koke Mill, of the new law. “We’ve been re-educating people about it for (the last several months).”

While keeping children in the seats as long as possible isn’t necessarily comfortable, admitted John, “it protects areas we’re most concerned about.”

“All parents worry about their child’s safety in the misfortune of a car accident,” said Kim Leistner Root, founder and president of Springfield Moms, an online resource center for parents and other caretakers. “The AAP supports the new protective measures and so (does Springfield Moms).

“The data show that children are much more protected in the rear-facing seats, so these new laws make sense and will help prevent future injury.”

Illinois joins at least 20 other states that have mandated rear-facing seats for children.

Current state law only requires drivers to provide children younger than 8 with an “approved” safety seat.

According to the United States Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle traffic crashes were the leading cause of unintentional injury death among males for every age from 5 to 23 and among females for every age from 3 to 23.

While deaths of children younger than 13 in motor vehicle crashes have declined since 1975, they still account for one in every four unintentional injury deaths, according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

“I have a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old, so I’m very much in tune with what goes on with children in cars,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Westchester. “I don’t know a parent who wouldn’t want to do what’s best for their children.”

Citing a statistic from the AAP, Welch said that use of the correct car safety seat or booster seat lowers the risk of death or serious injury by 71 percent. Children who ride in rear-facing seats are five times safer, he added, than those riding while facing forward.

A 2016 study in the Journal of Pediatrics found that 95 percent of car seats have at least one major installation error, so it’s reassuring, said Leistner Root, to have seats double-checked. Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities provide child safety inspections by certified child safety seat technicians.