A retiring Republican state House member and a former Democratic state senator are among the latest people hired by Gov.-elect JB Pritzker for his incoming administration.

David Harris will serve as director of the Illinois Department of Revenue, Pritzker’s transition team announced Thursday. Harris had been in the Illinois House since 2011, and also from 1983 to 1993. He had served as the Republican spokesman for the Appropriations-General Service and Revenue and Finance committees. Harris’ work experience also includes serving as senior vice president of the Illinois Hospital Association, adjutant general for the state of Illinois, and deputy director and chief of staff of the U.S. State Department’s Iraq Reconstruction Management Office.

Harris was among the Republican state representatives who broke with Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017 to end the state’s two-year budget impasse. In announcing later that year that he would not seek re-election in 2018, he lamented overly partisan politics and cited the atmosphere as a reason for his decision.

John Sullivan, a former Democratic state senator from Rushville, has been named director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Sullivan served as state senator of the 47th district from 2003 to 2016 and as chair of the Senate’s Agriculture and Conservation committee. Before elected office, Sullivan managed his family-owned auction business that specialized in farm real estate and machinery.

The transition team also announced that Ann Spillane, who has served as chief of staff to Attorney General Lisa Madigan since 2003, will be Pritzker’s general counsel.

It also said that Sean Rapelyea, who was political director of Pritzker’s campaign, will serve as deputy chief of staff for external affairs in the governor’s office.