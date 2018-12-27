PEORIA — About 600 feet of copper wire were reported stolen over the Christmas holiday from a Downtown Peoria tavern, according to police.

The apparent theft occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saddle Up, 116 SW Jefferson Ave.

A total of four copper lines was cut from the north and east exterior sides of the building, Saddle Up owner Ty Siebert told police. Each segment was about 150 feet in length.

In total, the copper wire was valued at $6,000.

The tavern doesn't have video-surveillance cameras on the side and rear of the building, according to a police report.