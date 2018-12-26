Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Today is Boxing Day, a continuation of the Christmas holiday in many Commonwealth countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. The term has nothing to do with pugilism, and the day is considered festive.

In Peoria, on this day after Christmas, there is no reason for festivities.

We were awakened with news of yet another fatal shooting in the city, the second one this week. This time, a man was shot early Wednesday during a party in the North Valley.

On Sunday, not far from the incident Wednesday, a woman was found shot in the backyard of a house. She died from her wounds.

Although not by gunfire, another death was recorded Sunday when a lifeless body was found in a ditch along Illinois Route 6 near the far-northern section of the city.

In between the fatalities, as Christmas Day began, two people were shot Downtown. One of them was 12.

Instead of spending Christmas morning opening presents, this child spent it at a hospital, needlessly.

The fatal shooting Wednesday marked Peoria's 22nd homicide of 2018. That's almost double the number recorded last year.

Officially, four other killings were deemed justified -- two police shootings, two cases of self-defense.

Death never takes a holiday, but the violence this year seems to have accelerated around what should be the most celebratory time. That's beyond depressing.

Earlier this year, Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion said a spate of shootings at that time appeared to be targeted, not random.

“People that get involved in illegal activity that they shouldn’t be involved in, and when you do get involved in illegal activity, there is a higher chance that bad things are going to happen," Marion said. "Unfortunately, we have had more homicides as a result.”

Marion said the secret to reducing the violence lies in Peorians themselves.

“We need community involvement," he said. "In order for us to take the shooters off the street, a lot of the shooting incidents, there are witnesses to it. Even the victims. Asking them for cooperation.

"We ask that they cooperate with the police and give us the information that we need. We can’t be everywhere at all times.”

This week, it seems the police have been in far too many places where blood has been shed and death has resulted. Nobody in Peoria should feel comfortable with that.

Marion's words ring as true this week as they did in early summer, when he first said them.

Merry Christmas? Peace on earth? Goodwill toward men? Not this holiday season in Peoria, unfortunately. We're better than this, aren't we?

There won't be a song heard on the way to work, which is one of Nick in the Morning's hallmarks. This day, and this week, aren't worthy of levity in our city.