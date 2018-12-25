1941-2018

Richard Wayne Scott, 77, of Pekin, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Thursday December 20, 2018 at Unity Point Health-Pekin.

He was born January 6, 1941 in Peoria to Sheldon and Mary (Nolan) Scott. They have preceded him in death.

Surviving are one son, Michael (Lisa) Scott of Washington; one daughter, Shannon Murrie of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Aaron, Brandon, Madison and Layna; one great-grandson, Tucker; one brother, Robert (Ruthanne) Scott of Washington and one sister, Sharon Pounds of Pekin.

Richard had worked for Kroger Grocery Store, mainly in Pekin for 42 years, retiring in 2007.

He had been a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union where he had served as Steward for many years.

Richard was an avid fan of Chicago Bears football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He also enjoyed fishing and when he was younger, going bowling.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

