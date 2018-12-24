PEORIA — Ronisha Burns gave birth to two babies before she turned 17. She's 34 now and the mother of three more children who range in age from 11 to 18. She has taken in a teenage nephew who has autism.

It's a full house.

"We struggle," Burns said recently. "But we're happy."

They live in a tidy Christmas-decorated home in Northwest Peoria, virtual refugees from South Peoria, the predominantly impoverished, and notorious, postal ZIP code 61605 that is home to among the poorest cluster of people in the United States. Her current housing near Mark Bills Middle School is a Section 8 arrangement, meaning Burns pays no rent. Groceries are paid for in part with government subsidies. When Burns moved her family out of South Peoria, she thought she would be providing a better life for her children.

In many ways she has. In other ways she has not.

"I'm finding there isn't the same level of services if you don't live in 61605 (ZIP code)," she said.

The move north eased some of the hazards and struggles that are more pervasive and acute in a geographical area defined by high unemployment, high crime rates and a litany of other social ills.

Drugs. Prison. Gangs. Guns. Mental illness. Physical illness. Abusive relationships. Absent parents. Neglected child support. Teen pregnancies. Truancy. Crime. Ronisha Burns managed to personally rise above it all, but couldn't avoid all the effects of crime and poverty that surrounded her family.

Even with small children, she graduated from high school and from community college. She is a certified nursing assistant and is used to gainful employment. But some darkness followed her north.

A year ago, her grandmother Esther moved back to Peoria from Texas to die. Esther raised Burns and her four sisters because their mother was incapable. Burns nursed her through her lingering decline from lung cancer. She died last summer and left Burns to care for a nephew with autism. Burns became depressed.

"I didn't want to leave the house. I didn't take care of my hair or myself," she said. "It was dark times."

A fall in a public place wrecked her back and robbed her of her flexibility and mobility. She recently missed a job opportunity because she failed a physical when she couldn't bend down or pick up much of anything. She applied for a new job at a local nursing home where human resources is overlooking some of her physical limitations and giving her a couple of shifts a month. She feels like the fog of depression is beginning to lift.

"All my life I've been busting my butt to do things the right way," Burns said. "I know it's not going to be like this all my life. I plan to own my own business some day. I'm too bossy to work for other people all my life."

Burns has a big smile and bright eyes and laughs a lot. She gestures with her hands when she talks, frequently reaching out and touching on the arm the person sitting next to her in front of the artificial Christmas tree she bought at the Salvation Army store. During a recent conversation, she pointed to the broken tinsel on the metal railing that separates the living room from the steps that lead up from the broken front door. Then she pointed, one-by-one, at the ornaments and decorations on the coffee table.

"Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree," she said. "I don't have much money, but I love Christmas. Always have."

We met Ronisha Burns when she called the Journal Star a month ago, looking for some help this Christmas.

"A case worker said the Journal Star can help," she said.

All variety of charities vie for the local donation dollar. Red kettles and ringing bells are familiar signs and sounds of the season. Lighted giant Christmas trees mark the progress of important charitable campaigns. Mailings arrive with regularity that ask folks to give, give and give some more.

If you can.

For the 106th year, the Journal Star Christmas Fund has added its name and brand to the list of worthy local charities. From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, this newspaper prints front-page stories that inform readers, in a personal way, of the all-too-often invisible struggles of the not insignificant number of people who do not share in the collective wealth of the community.

People like Ronisha and her family.

Please consider giving to the Journal Star Christmas Fund, the deeply-rooted community-based charity that doesn't provide long-term assistance to individuals and families, but it does provide a free hot holiday meal and gifts for children who might not otherwise receive any for Christmas.

Send donations to Journal Star Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 1549, Peoria, IL, 61655.

If you can.

Merry Christmas!

