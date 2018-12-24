PEORIA — Former at-large Peoria City Council candidate Lawrence Maushard is asking a judge to put him back onto the ballot.

Maushard filed an appeal late last week to the county electoral board's decision earlier this month to remove him from the ballot for having an insufficient number of valid signatures on his candidate petitions.

The board unanimously upheld an objection from local attorney Rob Hanauer, who maintained that more than 30 signatories on Maushard's documents either weren't registered to vote in Peoria or weren't registered to vote at the address they said they lived at.

But, Maushard argues, that decision is flawed on a number of levels.

The East Bluff resident claims the board didn't properly follow its own procedures or state law in issuing its decision, and made no formal findings of fact.

He's asking a Peoria County Circuit Court judge to restore him to the ballot and to prevent any attempts to resurrect proceedings against his candidacy.

Right now, the case is set for a May 20 hearing — after both the Feb. 26, 2019, primary election and the April 2, 2019, general election — but that hearing date is likely to be moved to early next year under a request for expedited hearing.

Time is limited to decide the issue, as election officials need sufficient time to complete the ballot for early voting and voting by mail.

Seventeen candidates initially filed in the at-large race for five seats. One other candidate, Larrice Dukes, was removed by the election board for not having enough signatures of Peoria residents.

The field will be winnowed from 15 — or 16 if Maushard is restored to the ballot —to the top 10 vote-getters in the Feb. 26 primary. Those 10 will compete for the five seats on April 2.