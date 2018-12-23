PEORIA — Peoria Police arrested three people after a vehicle chase ended in a crash Sunday morning.

Police observed a fight and heard shots fired in a parking lot in the 2200 block of SW Washington St. around 4 a.m., according to a report released by the department Sunday evening.

A vehicle left the area and officers pursued and attempted to complete a traffic stop.

The vehicle, however, fled and eventually crashed into a residential porch in the Spring Grove neighborhood, near downtown Peoria.

Three occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody, according to Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, who could not confirm whether the chase took place at high speeds.