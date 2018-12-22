These transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 10, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

5416 N. Stephen Drive, Peoria, Norton J. and Eileen Diamond to Tim Dalipi, $80,000.

102 Fairview Ave., Bartonville, Alejandro and Debra D. Alvarez to David W. and Dawn E. Alwan, $83,750.

2937 W. Parkridge Drive, Peoria, Elsa J. Lucera to Barbara Hale, $85,000.

209 W. Merle Lane, Peoria, Joseph D. and Steven E. Saad to Zina L. Walton, $94,000.

6931 N. St. Marys Road, Peoria, Brad L. and Linda S. Powers to Custom Design & Construction LLC, $96,500.

2612 W. Newman Parkway, Peoria, Dejan and Jane H. Maksimovic to Marc Basfield, $100,000.

6303 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria, Adam N. Troup to Armando and Roxena Lagunas, $102,450.

2218 W. Bainter Lane, Peoria, Nick and Kelly Floyd to Henry and Cereta Jones, $119,900.

10507 W. Merlin Court, Mapleton, Deborah K. Schafer to Jay S. Harms, $121,600.

SE Quarter Section 24-7N-6E, West Timber Road, Mapleton, Nicholas Gioviannia to Derrick and Taylor Walker, $125,008.

6426 N. Oakbrook Court, Peoria, Robert A. and Lorene D. Herold to Rose Cressy, $127,000.

512 N. Brad Court, Hanna City, Gary J. and Paula Ibeck to Eric Smull, $128,900.

14533 N. Grandview Drive, Chillicothe, Jeffrey T. and Denise L. Bungard to Brandon Earnest, $133,500.

3813 N. Avalon Place, Peoria, Steven and Lisa D. Hurley to Rebecca Goldenberg, $135,000.

7106 N. Teakwood Court, Peoria, Cartus Financial Corp. to Juan M. Hernandez and Dulce Y. Flores, $145,000.

900 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria, Lori Meyer to Thomas E. and Judy A. Schmidt, $145,000.

6217 S. Cheyenne Drive, Peoria, Patrick T. and Lyndsi J. Finn to Brian and Kathleen Heberer, $146,000.

1707 W. Chanute Road, Unit 1, Peoria, Raymond W. Wozniak to Christopher Stewart, $165,000.

10840 N. Oak Lynn Drive, Peoria, Phillip L. Burgett to Jorge Laico and Lidia Kaminska, $168,000.

607 W. Collingwood Circle, Peoria, Iris A. and George J. Rothan to Robert F. Renner and Denise R. Madigan, $180,000.

5811 & 5901 S. Washington St., Bartonville, Todd A. Maynor to David A. Sr. and Patricia A. Brooks, $182,000.

10404 N. Churchill Drive, Peoria, Brian J. Monge and Joseph R. Fontana to Brenda J. Rothert, $182,500.

1810 W. Marlene Court, Peoria, Franklin D. and Sandra A. Hedrick to Robert W. and Deanna Hill, $200,000.

6704 N. Suffolk Drive, Peoria, Brian J. and Jannar M. Cook to Andrew C. Kitterman, $217,000.

1609 W. Fieldstone Court, Chillicothe, James N. and Rachael M. Mullen to Brandon S. and Tessa M. Hostetter, $263,000.

6826 N. Ironwood Drive, Edwards, Scott O. and Heidi L. Adreon to John E. IV and Heather J. Kohout, $265,000.

20804 N. Deer Bluffs Drive, Chillicothe, Thomas W. and Thuy T.B. Rainey to Jeffrey T. and Denise L. Bungard, $296,500.

2310 W. Paddington Court, Peoria, Azra Hussain to Wei Liu and Yonghong Wang, $305,900.

6512 W. Callahan Court, Edwards, Armstrong Builders Inc. to Abigail K. Ault and Stephen P. Jackson, $335,000.

7201 N. Drake Court, Peoria, Benali and Girish G. Deshpande to Trevor D. and Gillian R. Ziegler, $340,000.

3008 W. Quartz St., Dunlap, James and Lisa Vondale to Neil J. Mehta and Prerna Kumar, $410,000.

S Half SE Quarter Section 4-11N-6E, Princeville Township, Carolyn A. Hanley, Charles E. Will and Carl J. Will to Joseph P. and Bonnie J. Magnussen, $481,168.

2126 S. Airport Road, Peoria, TA Operating LLC to Minit Mart LLC, $1,283,198.

511 McKinley Ave., Bartonville, TA Operating LLC to Minit Mart LLC, $1,401,322.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1401 Summer St., Pekin, Troy A. Meyers to Marilyn J. DeClerk and Deborah A. Simpson, $80,000.

128 Pierson St., East Peoria, Diane R. Shelley to Anthony Z. Jones, $85,000.

1417 N. 12th St., Pekin, Mark E. and Megan E. England to Sheila Bush, $87,000.

110 Temple Drive, Washington, Raymond and Deborah Hargis to Benjamin A. and Mackenzie J. Reber, $95,000.

316 S. Chestnut St., Tremont, Harold R. Jr. and Lisa M. Firebaugh to Cynthia L. Ogle, $102,500.

215 Florence Ave., East Peoria, Curtis G. and Vikki L. Wells to Brian Antolik, $112,000.

306 Harris Road, East Peoria, Donald D. Abel to Taylor Schumm, $117,000.

1013 E. Jefferson St., Morton, Ruth E. Nohl to Stephen H. and Christine M. Gibbs, $135,000.

1202 Lincoln St., Pekin, Bryan W. and Sheila M. Bush to Jon N. and Susan C. Hamilton, $139,900.

801 S. Main St., Morton, David and Leah McDonald to Craig A. Brown, $155,500.

125 S. Missouri Ave., Morton, Brian C. and Misty Goodman to Eugenia L. Dennis, $170,500.

604 Simon St., Washington, Thomas R. and Judith C. Hilgenberg to Mark R. Lord, $175,000.

301 E. Fernwood St., Morton, Andrew J. and Brittany E. Hertenstein to Christopher C. and Brinda Schoon, $182,000.

117 Ironwood Drive, Pekin, Elaine G. Lakin to Terry A. and Susan G. Bolen, $200,000.

104 Notre Dame Ave., East Peoria, Cartus Financial Corporation to David and Danielle Bess, $204,250.

1324 E. Pearl St., Tremont, William and Leann M. Dexter to Levi O. and Danielle C. Hancock, $212,500.

104 Notre Dame Ave., East Peoria, Darin J. and Heidi J. McCoy to Cartus Financial Corporation, $215,000.

858 E. Crestwood St., Morton, Everette L. and Diane L. Polk to Andrew S. and Stacie E. Pilcher, $221,500.

1732 Retriever Lane, Washington, Mark R. Lord and Mindy Montjoy to Matthew P. and Sarah L. Fletcher, $255,000.

1116 Parkside Ave., Morton, Dennis A. and Paula J. Ewald to Ty A. and Tamara A. Woodmancy, $270,000.

20 Parkview Court, Groveland, Jared A. and Meridith L. Deverman to Ryan and Megan Hinrichsen, $310,000.

1249 Weatherspoon Drive, Morton, Donald R. and Gillian L. Smith to Stephanie A. Pollock, $355,000.

100 Woodcrest Ave., Morton, Ty A. and Tamara A. Woodmancy to Brian C. and Misty Goodman, $379,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

498 E. Third St., El Paso, Curtis R. and Kearstyn N. Hocker and Dennis M. and Lisa A. Hocker to Deborah Miller, $85,000.

Lot 8, MacAllen Lakes Subdivision, Woodford County, Harold F. Gullett to Brian and Rebekah Schwind, $141,000.

219 Dennis Drive, Eureka, Nethelna J. Barnes to Jennifer Costa, $195,000.

310 Crestview Drive, Metamora, David P. and Deborah Jean Fitzgibbons to Michael C. Burns, $217,000.

1030 Stonelake Court, Metamora, David A. and Angela R. Vericker to Cartus Financial Corporation, $242,500.

442 Macey Lake Road, Metamora, Gregory L. and Janice L. Head to Chad S. and Laura E. Logan, $308,000.