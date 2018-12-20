Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Dec. 20.

Longtime Nick in the Morning readers might remember a conflict last May between a Macomb-area school district and a high school graduate whose valedictory speech was altered.

Officials in the West Prairie school district deemed unacceptable for delivery a couple of paragraphs in a speech Sam Blackledge was to give on his graduation day. The paragraphs referenced Blackledge's religious faith.

Now, in cooperation with a legal organization that specializes in religious-freedom issues, West Prairie has a revised policy for such situations.

The policy states students who speak at school assemblies or ceremonies are responsible for the content and delivery of their speeches.

It also states building principals can't prohibit or delete portions of a student speech unless it affects school operations or the rights of other students, is obscene, infringes on copyrights or promotes drug use or other illegal activity.

Student speakers must submit a draft at least two school days before the speech is delivered. The principal can make editorial suggestions.

The revisions augment a basic policy that stated West Prairie doesn't endorse or promote invocations, benedictions and group prayers at any school-sponsored activity.

"The newly added language is intended to take our current practices and 'oral history' and provide written guidance for students, parents and administrators," West Prairie Superintendent Carol Kilver stated.

Blackledge was co-valedictorian of the Class of 2018 at West Prairie High School, located in Sciota in northwest McDonough County. Among other passages in Blackledge's draft, the school principal took offense to this one:

“Can I take you to a hill called Calvary and show you the person of Jesus Christ? The Cross demonstrates to us the very love of God, who died in our place, and how we find at the end of the day that without his forgiveness, we would never make it."

Blackledge, who resides in Blandinsville, gave a truncated speech instead. Dallas-area attorneys who specialize in religious-freedom cases then took up Blackledge's cause.

First Liberty Institute issued a July 1 deadline for West Prairie to alter its policy, under threat of litigation. First Liberty representatives stated the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled in favor of graduation speakers' First Amendment rights.

The July deadline came and went, but both sides kept negotiating, apparently. West Prairie and First Liberty officials helped craft the additional policy language.

During a meeting last week, the West Prairie school board approved the revised policy.

"West Prairie's new policies ensure that students are free to express their faith at school as long as it's not disruptive," First Liberty senior counsel Roger Byron stated in a news release. "We, along with our client, are very pleased that West Prairie school officials clarified this important policy that will permit future students to share their faith in a graduation ceremony.

"We appreciate the school district's deep commitment to upholding the Constitution."

West Prairie consists of four schools that serve a total of about 600 students from five Macomb-area communities: Blandinsville, Colchester, Good Hope, Sciota and Tennessee.

Blackledge now is a freshman at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. On YouTube, First Liberty posted a video of Blackledge recreating his valedictory speech, as he intended to give it.