PEORIA — Public Works Director Scott Reeise will leave his city position at year's end, he confirmed Wednesday.

Reeise, whose last day is Dec. 31, has decided to take time off to spend with his family, which includes two boys aged 8 and 5.

The family is in the process of moving to Germantown Hills, which is Reeise's home area. His parents own property in nearby Metamora.

The 38-year-old Reeise moved to Peoria in 2016 as a job condition when he was elevated to Public Works leadership.

"Honestly, a lot of it is just moving back closer to my parents," Reeise said about his departure. "They help out a lot with the kids."

Reeise coached his elder son in baseball recently and missed a number of games because of work conflicts.

"That wasn't something I wanted to do," Reeise said. I want to make sure when my kids were young to take the time to spend with them and enjoy it. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

"I wanted to make sure I was as good a father for them as my dad was for me."

No buyout offer or voluntary separation package prompted this decision, Reeise said. He also said he doesn't have a new job at this point. He intends to seek something in engineering or construction, probably in the private sector.

A graduate of Metamora Township High School and Bradley University, Reeise has worked for the city since 2004. He was city engineer before he succeeded Mike Rogers as Public Works director.

Among the public-works efforts Reeise helped shepherd were reconstruction of the intersection of Main and University streets, the roundabout at Allen and Alta roads and the recently completed MacArthur Highway bridge project.

"He will be sorely missed," City Manager Patrick Urich said. "As Public Works director, Scott had a great ability to communicate the vision and mission of the department to citizens, staff, contractors and the council."

Current city engineer Bill Lewis will take over as interim Public Works director until a replacement is hired, Urich said.

Reeise's departure was first reported by WCBU-FM (89.9).

"It wasn't an easy decision," he said. "I have the utmost respect for Patrick and Mayor (Jim) Ardis. They've been tremendous to work for.

"But with the structure of where I'm at with my life at this point, it's (difficult) trying to juggle everything."