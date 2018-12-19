PEORIA — The Catholic Church in Illinois underreported the number of clergy who were accused of sexually abusing children, a report from the Illinois Attorney General's Office alleges.

Additionally, Lisa Madigan's office claims "the Dioceses of Belleville, Peoria, Rockford, and Springfield did not take the basic step of publishing a comprehensive list of clergy who had been 'credibly' accused until the Office became involved. Even now, these lists, for the most part, remain difficult to locate on the Illinois Dioceses’ websites."

According to the 10-page document, the attorney general's office found 500 more Catholic clergy accused of sexually abusing children than the state's six archdioceses have publicly identified.

"Of the allegations against clergy that the Illinois Dioceses have received, the Illinois Dioceses have deemed twenty-six percent as “credible” allegations, meaning seventyfour percent of the allegations were either not investigated, or were investigated but not substantiated by the Illinois Dioceses," the report stated.

According to the report, Illinois Dioceses have received allegations related to sexual abuse for about 690 clergy, a far higher number than the 185 the church had previously identified as having been “credibly” accused of sexual abuse. Many of these cases not deemed “credible” by the church, according to Madigan’s office, because the accused clergy member had passed away, left the priesthood, was a member of an order, or had left the country. Madigan’s office said the Church had failed survivors at the outset by failing to investigate many of these allegations, and later on, by not providing support and services to those who had been abused.

While the office cautioned that the investigation is ongoing, it “has reviewed enough information to conclude that the Illinois Dioceses will not resolve the clergy sexual abuse crisis on their own.”

However, in a full-page statement from the Peoria Diocese, officials here deny that, saying they have cooperated with the state investigation. The diocese opened and looked at all its records dating back to 1878 when the diocese began, the statement said.

"Over 1,800 priest files were reviewed and any possible allegation of sexually inappropriate behavior with a minor in the broadest sense of the definition was isolated for further review by the Attorney General’s office. This review is now complete in the Diocese of Peoria. Out of an abundance of caution and transparency, Bishop Jenky has reported to the appropriate State’s Attorneys all known allegations of sexual abuse of a minor from the past regardless of how long ago that it occurred," the statement read, noting 15 priests have been removed since 2002.

The diocese disputes Madigan's contention that lists aren't published, stating that since "2002, the Diocese of Peoria has always issued a public press release when a priest has been removed from public ministry. "Additionally, a list of priests removed from ministry and their press releases can be accessed through the Diocese of Peoria website."