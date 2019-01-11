Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Sally McKee at smckee@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

Jan. 17: "The Fab Four," Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55.

Jan. 22: Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, "The Travelin' Man Tour," 7:30 p.m. Carver Arena. Tickets: $48, $78, $98 and $125.

Jan. 22: "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live," 5 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $28, $35, $45 and $78.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "One World, One Sky" with Big Bird and Elmo, "Solar Superstorms," “Stars Over Peoria,” and “Uniview: Tour the Solar System." "Pub Night Under the Stars: New Horizons, Pluto, Ultima Thule," 7-9 p.m. Jan. 12.

Giant Screen Theater: Educational films: BBC Earth's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet" and "Amazon Adventure." "Pencils, Paint & Pixels — Trailblazing Women of Walt Disney's Animation," with Mindy Johnson, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13. "An Invisible History — How Women Transformed Walt Disney's Animation," with Mindy Johnson, 3 p.m. Jan. 13.

Exhibitions: "Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay" and "Rodin: Cast in Bronze — The Work of Many Hands," through Jan. 13, International Feature Gallery; "The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain" and "Peoria Players: Celebrating 100 Years," through Jan. 20, Permanent Collection Gallery. Collector's tour featuring Steve Spain, 4 p.m. Jan. 13 and 3 p.m. Jan. 20.

Special events: Live musical entertainment by Peoria Players, 2 p.m. Jan. 12. Kids Night at the Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12. Wine & Art: The Starry Night, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 19; Royal Tea Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 19.

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; Jan. 11-12: Ryan Singer; Jan. 18-20: Janelle James. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; Jan. 11-12: Matt "Blind" Stein. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 11: Rooster Alley Blues; Jan. 18: Nathan Taylor & Friends; members/$8; public/$12.

Night life

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; Jan. 12: Parker Millsap; Jan. 15: Trampled by Turtles.

East Peoria American Legion, 100 Legion St., East Peoria; 7 p.m.; Jan. 12: Fabulous Hoedads; Jan. 19: Chris & Company.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 110 SW Jefferson St.; 8 p.m. live piano bar; Fridays: Ben and Kate; Saturdays: Ed and Judy.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; Jan. 11: Terry Bredenberg; Jan. 18: Rathskeller Brummers polka band.

Martini's on Water, 212 SW Water St.; Jan. 12: Jammsammich; Jan. 19: Road Less Traveled.

Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St.; Jan. 11: State & Water "Winterlude," benefit for WTVP; Jan. 16: Sublime with Rome.

Oliver's Pizza & Pub, 1231 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights; 9:30 p.m. Saturdays: karaoke.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Rock’s Bar & Restaurant, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria; 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: live entertainment.

Schnucks, Knoxville Crossing, 10405 Centerway Drive; Jan. 19: Mike Cheeseman, 6 p.m.