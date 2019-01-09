1. The Heritage Ensemble will present the 20th anniversary concert celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center on the East Peoria campus. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $12 for seniors and $8 for students.

2. The Chilly Billy Winter Sporting Event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe. The $5 general admission fee includes a chili lunch, open ice fishing, a winter survival class, introduction to orienteering, all-day orienteering and cast iron cooking. There also is a choice of a two-hour endurance race for $45 or an eight-hour endurance race for $65. To register for the endurance races, visit https://www.runrace.net.

3. The Bradley University men's basketball team will host Missouri State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena.

4. The Heartland Festival Orchestra will present a New Year's greeting and tribute to Ella Fitzgerald at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Tickets are $38 for adults, $10 for children and students. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 339-3943.

5. The cast of the Peoria Players Theatre production of “Show Tunes Sing-Along” will provide entertainment at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Peoria Riverfront Museum in celebration of the exhibit “Peoria Players Theatre: 100 Years,” which is on display at the museum. General museum admission applies.