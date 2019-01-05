EAST PEORIA — Exhibits on rural photography and assemblage art about myths opens Jan. 10 at Time Gallery in Fondulac Bank, 201 Clock Tower Drive.

“ExIconoclast: ReMaking Myth” is an exhibit of art created with found objects that connect with mythologies and classic literature. The photo exhibits feature the Mackinaw River and rural America.

An opening reception will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19. Artist Torri Thompson will informally talk about her assemblage sculptures. Thompson and Kim Toohill will discuss their photography exhibits including, “Meadow People,” “2030” and “Light and Lines.”

Thompson is a former English professor at Illinois State University where she taught courses in classic mythology, Shakespeare and Bible as literature. Her art reflects these texts with images recreated from found objects. Living in in rural McLean County, Thompson retrofitted her garage into “The Art Shop,” which is stocked with objects that inspire ideas and serve as art materials.

“Assemblage Art continually repurposes all materials and reassembles them to navigate a course through complexity, contradictions and compelling mystery,” Thompson said. “Art has the capacity to transform grief and anger into life and even laughter and joy.”

Thompson’s multi-year project “Meadow People” is a photographic documentary of the flooding of her meadow on the Mackinaw River. Debris caught in bushes on river banks morphs to look like people in photos. The images in “2030” are of New Mexico ghost towns. Her photos, as well as her assemblage art, are often commentary on climate change.

Toohill’s interest in photography began when she trained as a photographer’s mate in the Navy. Her recent work documents the lives of her children and friends as well as Illinois wildlife and rural architecture. She also photographs birds, particularly in Illinois, New Mexico, Kansas and Texas.

The exhibits will be open through March 30.

On three Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the artists will lead gallery talks. (Coffee and donuts will be served.)

• Feb. 2 topic: “Art is for Everybody: How to Enjoy an Art Gallery.”

• March 2 topic: “What is Found Object Art?”

• March 23 topic: “One View, Two Perspectives.”

Thompson has shown her photography and assemblage art in several recent juried exhibits including St Louis Artists’ Guilds, The Hoogland Center for the Arts, Art Scene Today in New York City and McLean County Art Center.

For more information visit: www.exiconoclastassemblageart.com, torrithomps.wixsite.com/photography or www.ktoohill.com