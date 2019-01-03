Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Jan. 3.

Colton Underwood is ready to no longer be a bachelor. But not for a few more months, at least on television.

The 26-year-old Washington Community High School graduate is the title star of "The Bachelor," ABC-TV's long-running reality-show franchise.

The 23rd season, which will follow Underwood's quest to find a bride among 30 single women, begins at 7 p.m. Monday on Heart of Illinois ABC (25.2) in the Peoria area.

Underwood is ascending to a "Bachelor" throne once chaired by another former NFL player, Jesse Palmer (Season 5, 2004). Underwood never played in a regular-season NFL game; injuries helped end his football career in 2016.

But the 2009 Journal Star Large-School Player of the Year in football has been much more successful at this reality-TV thing. That might have sprung from sports, too, albeit a different discipline.

Now a resident of the Denver area, Underwood first attracted national attention in the wake of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Through mutual friends and a video declaration of interest, Underwood began dating Olympic gold-medal gymnast Aly Raisman.

The Raisman-Underwood romantic relationship was brief. But it might have attracted the attention of those responsible for the "Bachelor" series of reality-TV programs.

This past June, Underwood joined the cast of "The Bachelorette," the "Bachelor" companion show. The former Illinois State University football player didn't end up with the woman, but a final-four finish wasn't a bad showing for a rookie.

Underwood made news that season by revealing to the title character, Becca Kufrin, that he was a virgin. That move prompted appreciation and scorn all over social media.

But Underwood didn't have much time to lick his wounds. In August, he joined the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise," a series that pairs former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants.

One week after his departure from "Bachelor in Paradise," Underwood was unveiled as the incoming "Bachelor."

“I think that’s one thing that I took pride in on those seasons, just being true to who I am,” Underwood said upon his introduction. “I think it took all of that to get to where I’m at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner.”

A variety of factors helped make Underwood an attractive "Bachelor," according to Mike Fleiss, the show's producer.

"We like this guy," Fleiss told Entertainment Weekly. "He's interesting, he's certainly hunky, he looks the part, he's an all-American kid, a football player. The virginity thing is interesting. And we think that just the potential of him (losing it) creates added stakes for this season.

"When we sat with all the guys that we were considering, Colton just seemed like a star. When you're in the room with him, you're like, 'That's a big personality, a big presence.' He just won us over."

Underwood's task now is attempting to form a life partnership with one of the women whose photographs and biographies can be found by clicking here.

Among them are an accountant, a phlebotomist, an interior designer, a dancer for an NBA team and the 2018 Miss Alabama and Miss North Carolina (not the same person, of course).

Apparently, it's good to be young, handsome and a bachelor. For a few more months, anyway.

The song heard on the way to work was sung many moons ago by a slightly younger bachelor. No telling what "Bachelor" fans will call Colton's budding romances.