1. Comedian and actor DeRay Davis will perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $42, $52, $72 and $109.

2. "Disney on Ice presents Frozen," will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 28; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; and 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Civic Center Arena. Tickets start at $18.

3. Live at the Five Spot will feature Ed and Judy Howard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for the public.

4. The Heart of Illinois Professional Chefs Association will host an ice carving competition at 2 p.m. Saturday on the PCC Sonar Tide Patio outside the Peoria Civic Center. The event is open to the public and the ice sculptures will be displayed through New Year's Eve.

5. Owens Center will host special holiday ice skating hours from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at the facility, 1019 W. Lake Ave. Admission is $4 for ages 12 and younger, $5 for ages 13 and older and $4 for seniors 65 and older. Skate rental is $3.