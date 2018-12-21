Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Sally McKee at smckee@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

Dec. 28: DeRay Davis, Civic Center Theater, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $42, $52, $72 and $109.

Dec. 28: "Disney on Ice presents Frozen," Carver Arena, 7 p.m. Dec. 28; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; and 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Tickets start at $18.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "Earth, Moon, and Sun," “Uniview: Tour the Solar System," “Stars & Myths Over Peoria,” and "Solar Superstorms," narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Giant Screen Theater: Educational films: BBC Earth's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet" and "Amazon Adventure." "The Polar Express" on Dec. 21-23 all at 4 p.m.; "Die Hard" 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and "It's A Wonderful Life" at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Exhibitions: "Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay" and "Rodin: Cast in Bronze — The Work of Many Hands," through Jan. 13, International Feature Gallery; "The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain" and "Peoria Players: Celebrating 100 Years," through Jan. 20, Permanent Collection Gallery. Special tours: Collector's tour: Steve Spain, 3 p.m. Jan. 6, "The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain." Ask a Docent: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 23 and 29 and Jan. 6, "Peoria Players Theatre: 100 Years." Docent tours: 2 p.m. Jan. 6, "Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay" and "Rodin: Cast in Bronze — The Work of Many Hands."

Special events: Live musical entertainment by Peoria Players, 2 p.m. Jan. 12.

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; Dec. 21-22: Chris Johnson; Dec. 29-31 — Greg Behrendt. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; Dec. 21-22: Doctor Gonzo; Dec. 28-29 — Kevin McCaffrey. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21: Joe Metzka; Dec. 28: Ed & Judy Howard, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., members/$8; public/$12.

Night life

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; Dec. 31: Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag.

East Peoria American Legion, 7 p.m., 100 Legion St., East Peoria; Dec. 22: Night Life Band; Dec. 31: Fabulous Hodads.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St., 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 8 p.m., 110 SW Jefferson St., live piano bar, Fridays: Ben and Kate; Saturdays: Ed and Judy.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

Kuchie’s on the Water, 579 Wesley Road, Creve Coeur; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays: team trivia.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; Dec. 21: Wilanna Vogel.

Martini's on Water, 212 SW Water St.; Dec. 21: Cornwolves; Dec. 22: Trailer Parke; Dec. 29: Unhandsome Devils; Dec. 31: Trailer Parke.

Oliver's Pizza & Pub, 1231 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights; 10 p.m. Saturdays: karaoke; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays: team trivia.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Rock’s Bar & Restaurant, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria; 9 p.m. Thursdays: karaoke; Fridays: live music.

Sky Harbor Steakhouse, 1321 N. Park Road, West Peoria; 7 p.m. Dec. 21: James Hughbanks; Dec. 22: Shannon Moore and Dave and Jenny Moe; Dec. 27: Robin and Tony Crowe.

Tannins & Hops, 619 SW Water St.; 6 p.m. Thursdays: Magician Mitch Williams; Dec. 22: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 7:30-10:30 p.m.